by natalytry
Photo 984

Утро, завтрак у Оли, отвезла Вову у Степе. Настроение теплое, спокойное, немного заторможенное и сонное.
Днём выбрала и съездила купила микроволновку.
И вечером домой...
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
