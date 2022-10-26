Previous
by natalytry
Какой-то нервный день.
Опять эта бесконечная уборка, надоело...
Вову таблетками напичкала и на учебу.
Надо добить, пару дней осталось до каникул.
Вечер уютный - они играют в ВОТ, я рядом, книгу читаю. Хорошо.... Даже идеально.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
