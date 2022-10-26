Sign up
Photo 1014
Какой-то нервный день.
Опять эта бесконечная уборка, надоело...
Вову таблетками напичкала и на учебу.
Надо добить, пару дней осталось до каникул.
Вечер уютный - они играют в ВОТ, я рядом, книгу читаю. Хорошо.... Даже идеально.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
V2036
Taken
27th October 2022 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
close