Уехали. Уехали!!!! by natalytry
Photo 1209

Уехали. Уехали!!!!

Общежитие разъехались, ттт.
На радостях наводила порядки, мебель поставила на место всю, музыка на полную, окна нараспашку!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
