Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1331

Жара чуть меньше.
День домашних дел: уборка, завтрак-обед -ужин.
Вечером за руль, с О. до Ставропольской. И потом неожиданная соседская диверсия.
Вкусный ужин.
За рулём Малибу.
Спокойный уверенный побег.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise