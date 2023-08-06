Previous
Солнечное by natalytry
Photo 1330

Солнечное

День лень.
Жара +40.
Лайтовые домашние дела.
Вечером чуть ожила, прокатились до Молодежного, прогулка.
Домой по Дзержинке - быстро и по зелёной, музыка ночь кайф.
В бассейн и спаааать...
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise