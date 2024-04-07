Previous
Все цветет by natalytry
Photo 1568

Все цветет

Еще один шикарный день. Прогулка по базе, деревянные качели, много общения, отдыха душевного. Так и хотелось... Идеально прям.
И Макарову отвезли - это, конечно, теперь надолго тема для общения))
Поспать немного и домой...
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
