by natalytry
Photo 1569

Завтрак. на Ставр, ЖД вокзал, прогулка по городскому скверу. Опять же весело и душевно. Хорошооо...
Магнолия цветет, и все цветет!!!
До слез....
На двух машинах по Ставр.
В добрый долгий путь!!
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
