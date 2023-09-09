Previous
Open air theatre in Regents Park.....873
Photo 874

a matinee on the hottest day of the year, boy was it hot!
We saw La Cage aux Folles, which made you laugh, made you cry, made you think!
It was great
9th September 2023

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
