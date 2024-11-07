"Building Speed" sculpture

It reflects Doncaster's proud rail and racing heritage
The public art celebrates Doncaster’s rich engineering heritage, speed and connectivity
It honours locomotives designed by Sir Nigel Gresley
47 monoliths in total
Built in 40mm very heavy steel plate
7 striking red monoliths celebrate speed and show images from train journeys around Doncaster
The colours: Red = the colour of the wheels on the A3 and A4 locomotives, Doncaster green = Flying Scotsman and Garter blue = Mallard
Oh, and the sky was typical Autumn grey!