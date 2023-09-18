Sign up
Photo 884
Tiny toad hiding between the bricks……..884
You can see it’s hind leg pressing on the left hand brick. The camouflage is so good.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Neil
@neil_ge
PhotoCrazy
Nice, good catch!
September 18th, 2023
