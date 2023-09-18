Previous
Tiny toad hiding between the bricks……..884 by neil_ge
Tiny toad hiding between the bricks……..884

You can see it’s hind leg pressing on the left hand brick. The camouflage is so good.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Neil

@neil_ge
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, good catch!
September 18th, 2023  
