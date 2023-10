And now a grass snake!..........897

Well, you've probably guessed it, this is a hoax as was the tree snake!

On my walk through the woods on the common I saw the branch of the tree that looked snake-like.

So, I went home, printed the cartoon snake face and returned to the common stuck it to the branch and hay pressto, photo no 895.

Today was a tad busy, so I created the grass snake. And then confessed......