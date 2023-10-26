Sign up
Photo 922
Johnny Dankworth @ the Stables.......922
This full-size bronze sculpture stands at the entrance of the Stables Theatre (Milton Keynes).
We saw The Reverent Richard Coles reminiscing on his life - really interesting, a fun evening.
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th October 2023 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
