Johnny Dankworth @ the Stables
Johnny Dankworth @ the Stables.......922

This full-size bronze sculpture stands at the entrance of the Stables Theatre (Milton Keynes).
We saw The Reverent Richard Coles reminiscing on his life - really interesting, a fun evening.
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

Neil

