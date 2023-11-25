Previous
Marching Pipers..........952

parading before the Christmas light switch on....
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
Beverley ace
The excitement begins…I love the pipers
November 25th, 2023  
