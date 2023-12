A merry Tractor Christmas......973

200 tractors and commercial vehicles decked in Christmas lights paraded through Hitchen and Letchworth.

All in support of the Garden City Hospice, they hoped to earn a whopping £50,000.00 to support the hospice over Christmas and the New Year.

It was amazing, hundreds lined the streets, and we all had a great time.

Thank you to all the farmers who put on a fantastic festival of light.