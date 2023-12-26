Previous
Friendly Alpaca........982 by neil_ge
Photo 983

Friendly Alpaca........982

on our Boxing Day family walk........
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
269% complete

BillyBoy
Great shot.
December 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice caprure!
December 26th, 2023  
