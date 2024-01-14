Sign up
Photo 1002
Walking back to the car ……..
…..from Loch Muick in Aberdeenshire, and let me tell you it was so cold, soooooo cold and windy, with a chill of at lease -7 degrees.
A cup of tea is so welcome after a bracing walk.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
Beverley
ace
Beautiful scenery- Ooo very cold and of course with the wind.
You’ll need lots of tea…
January 14th, 2024
You’ll need lots of tea…