Previous
Walking back to the car …….. by neil_ge
Photo 1002

Walking back to the car ……..

…..from Loch Muick in Aberdeenshire, and let me tell you it was so cold, soooooo cold and windy, with a chill of at lease -7 degrees.
A cup of tea is so welcome after a bracing walk.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery- Ooo very cold and of course with the wind.
You’ll need lots of tea…
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise