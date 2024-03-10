Previous
Daffodil encased in ice by neil_ge
Photo 1056

Daffodil encased in ice

The idea inspired by Peter Dulis's The Art of Frozen Flowers"

1057
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Neil

@neil_ge
Photo Details

