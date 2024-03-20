Previous
The Story Garden at the British Library. by neil_ge
The Story Garden at the British Library.

Offering a green oasis in the heart of the city, The Story Garden includes a tranquil orchard, a small oak forest, and lots of beds for the local community to grow herbs, vegetables and flowers.
