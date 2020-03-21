Previous
Daffodil by newbank
Daffodil

Enjoying the splash of colour my daffodils bring.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Newbank Lass

@newbank
Taffy ace
Wonderful POV and unusual take on a flower. I do like seeing spring colors appearing in photos as we are seeing none at the moment.
March 21st, 2020  
