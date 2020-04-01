Previous
For April words. Todays is hobby. I have taken up a new hobby in the last few years and have taken to making jam. I emptied the freezer yesterday of left over frozen fruit and made some jam this morning whilst boys worked.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Newbank Lass

@newbank
Babs ace
Wow you are being very productive. David would love this, he never met a jam he didn't like.
April 1st, 2020  
Daryl O'Hare ace
Oh I would love doing that. Never have.
April 1st, 2020  
Newbank Lass
@onewing @darylo I made a life wish list after cancer. Nothing very fancy just things I wanted to do. Making my own jam was on the list. I love it now! Next to tackle this year is marmalade.
April 1st, 2020  
