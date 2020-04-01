Sign up
Photo 949
Jam
For April words. Todays is hobby. I have taken up a new hobby in the last few years and have taken to making jam. I emptied the freezer yesterday of left over frozen fruit and made some jam this morning whilst boys worked.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
3
0
Newbank Lass
@newbank
949
photos
119
followers
44
following
260% complete
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Taken
1st April 2020 2:48pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april20words
Babs
ace
Wow you are being very productive. David would love this, he never met a jam he didn't like.
April 1st, 2020
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Oh I would love doing that. Never have.
April 1st, 2020
Newbank Lass
@onewing
@darylo
I made a life wish list after cancer. Nothing very fancy just things I wanted to do. Making my own jam was on the list. I love it now! Next to tackle this year is marmalade.
April 1st, 2020
