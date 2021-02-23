Sign up
Photo 1027
February 23rd
Still just using phone.... loving the colour from my crocuses. So ready for some colour in life.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Newbank Lass
ace
@newbank
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
23rd February 2021 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lovely seeing crocus and iris come up now. Totally agree - colour will be very welcome, as was the little bit of sunshine today.
February 23rd, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
We love the first signs of Spring & my word we are so ready this time....yellow is the colour of hope!
February 23rd, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Magic isn't it?!
February 23rd, 2021
