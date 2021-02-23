Previous
February 23rd by newbank
Photo 1027

February 23rd

Still just using phone.... loving the colour from my crocuses. So ready for some colour in life.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Newbank Lass

Lovely seeing crocus and iris come up now. Totally agree - colour will be very welcome, as was the little bit of sunshine today.
February 23rd, 2021  
We love the first signs of Spring & my word we are so ready this time....yellow is the colour of hope!
February 23rd, 2021  
Magic isn’t it?!
February 23rd, 2021  
