Rose by newbank
Photo 1063

Rose

My next door neighbours rose is just gorgeous. It peeks over into our garden from above the fence.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Newbank Lass

@newbank
Annie D ace
what a gorgeous colour - it looks like a rose in my garden called tuscan sun
June 21st, 2021  
