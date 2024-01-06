Previous
6th January by newbank
Photo 1273

6th January

28mm lens
16 aperture
0 exposure
250ISO

Garden in the sunshine. After taking 4 rolls of film so far since the summer, this is the first I've taken any notes of settings for the photos. Will be interesting to see if it helps!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Newbank Lass

@newbank
348% complete

