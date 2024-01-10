Sign up
Previous
Photo 1274
10th January
Finished film that has been in camera since November.
28mm
2.8 aperture
ISO 250
Exposure 0
Film just finished - SuperHG100 Fujicolour
Next one in - Kodax UltraMax 400
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Casablanca
ace
Ah, look at that. New life pushing through the dark, dank earth. Life will out.
Fuji film was always my favourite when I used an OM10 film camera. Enjoy your Kodak!
January 10th, 2024
