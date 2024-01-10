Previous
10th January by newbank
Photo 1274

10th January

Finished film that has been in camera since November.

28mm
2.8 aperture
ISO 250
Exposure 0

Film just finished - SuperHG100 Fujicolour

Next one in - Kodax UltraMax 400
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Newbank Lass

@newbank
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ah, look at that. New life pushing through the dark, dank earth. Life will out.

Fuji film was always my favourite when I used an OM10 film camera. Enjoy your Kodak!
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise