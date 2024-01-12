Previous
Photo 1275

12th January

ISO 400
Exp 0
22 aperture

Chips, gravy, seat by sundial - bit of a ritual that we have. Chips were yummy! No sun today to test if time right.
Newbank Lass

@newbank
