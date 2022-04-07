Previous
Next
Quizzical by nickspicsnz
Photo 2560

Quizzical

Another from our trip to the zoo - time for another phototrip to get a change of subject. Or maybe I can make the zoo my One Subject for 30 Days throughout April!

This lemur is actually scratching his ear which gives him a great expression.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and title.
April 7th, 2022  
julia ace
Love the lemurs.. they are great to watch.. Did a photography course at Hamilton Zoo several years ago and we hot to go in to the Lemur enclosure..
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise