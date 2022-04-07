Sign up
Photo 2560
Quizzical
Another from our trip to the zoo - time for another phototrip to get a change of subject. Or maybe I can make the zoo my One Subject for 30 Days throughout April!
This lemur is actually scratching his ear which gives him a great expression.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3133
photos
162
followers
182
following
701% complete
View this month »
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
lemur
,
apr22nz
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and title.
April 7th, 2022
julia
ace
Love the lemurs.. they are great to watch.. Did a photography course at Hamilton Zoo several years ago and we hot to go in to the Lemur enclosure..
April 7th, 2022
