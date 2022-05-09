Previous
Mist on the Lake 1 by nickspicsnz
Photo 2592

Mist on the Lake 1

Filling gaps in May.

A shot of Lake Waikare taken a few steps away from the shot posted on 10 May.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Carolinesdreams ace
Gorgeous.
May 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured, I love the tones.
May 30th, 2022  
