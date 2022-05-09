Sign up
Photo 2592
Mist on the Lake 1
Filling gaps in May.
A shot of Lake Waikare taken a few steps away from the shot posted on 10 May.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Tags
lake
,
mist
,
lake_waikare
,
may22nz
Carolinesdreams
ace
Gorgeous.
May 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured, I love the tones.
May 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
