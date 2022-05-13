Previous
Dog Park

Occasionally, if we have the dogs with us when we're in Hamilton, we take them for a run around at this park. It's where the dogs and I spent many, many evenings at dog training classes. The classes worked wonders with Tilly but I think Rowdy has chosen to ignore everything he learnt!!! They loved going there and seeing all the other dogs, and still get excited when we visit that park. The colours in the trees looked lovely in the autumn sun.

This was a day when I was playing with long exposures. In this shot I had a shorter long shutter speed (if that makes sense!) to try and get an impressionist feel.

Sorry for photo overload today. Trying to catch up and fill in gaps in May.
