Previous
Next
Hebe by nickspicsnz
Photo 2627

Hebe

Delicate Hebe flower in the garden. I think this one is native to NZ but I'm sure some of my more green-fingered Kiwi friends will be able to put me right if I'm wrong :)

(Trying to fill up June so there are no gaps. I feel like I'm losing 3 days/nights a week because I'm so tired when I get home from the new job.)
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully captured with a wonderful softness and beautiful tones.

You sound like my daughter who has also started a new job! She says she has never been so tired before. Hope it eases :-)
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise