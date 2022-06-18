Sign up
Photo 2632
Fallen Flower
It seems to me that Camellia flowers are quite delicate. They get damaged or fall off the bushes at the slightest hint of wind or rain.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
0
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3212
photos
163
followers
155
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Latest from all albums
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
257
2632
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th June 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
camellia
,
30dayswild2022
,
jun22nz
