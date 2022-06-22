Sign up
Photo 2636
Fantail
This little piwakawaka was flitting around in the bushes while I was taking photos at the scientific reserve.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3218
photos
164
followers
155
following
722% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2022 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fantail
,
piwakawaka
,
30dayswild2022
,
jun22nz
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
June 24th, 2022
