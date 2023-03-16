Balloons over Waikato

Early morning start to go and see the Balloons over Waikato in Hamilton. Normally I go on a Saturday and they take off one at a time because they're in a competition. On this morning they had a countdown and a load took off at the same time. I went on a Thursday thinking there would be fewer people around getting into my photos, but the teachers decided to go on strike that day so there were loads of families there, just like a Saturday! A friend at work, and her partner, bought a hot air balloon last year so I got to see them inflating it and flying off - its the multi-coloured one nearest to us in the sky.



I can't believe we're halfway into the month and this is my first post. So little time for photography at the moment :(