Previous
Next
Balloons over Waikato by nickspicsnz
Photo 2818

Balloons over Waikato

Early morning start to go and see the Balloons over Waikato in Hamilton. Normally I go on a Saturday and they take off one at a time because they're in a competition. On this morning they had a countdown and a load took off at the same time. I went on a Thursday thinking there would be fewer people around getting into my photos, but the teachers decided to go on strike that day so there were loads of families there, just like a Saturday! A friend at work, and her partner, bought a hot air balloon last year so I got to see them inflating it and flying off - its the multi-coloured one nearest to us in the sky.

I can't believe we're halfway into the month and this is my first post. So little time for photography at the moment :(
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh lucky you.. went a fee years back and have intended to go back.. but missed again.. had good weather this year.
March 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise