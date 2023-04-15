Sign up
Photo 2832
Just for Fun
More practising with Photoshop actions today for my Diploma. This has a couple of actions on it and then took it to further extremes playing around in Photoshop.
It's originally a photo taken at Paeroa games of a band who were playing on the back of a truck. The band consisted of this "lady", a pirate and a strongman - quite entertaining!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
photoshop
,
apr23nz
,
paeroa_games
Diana
ace
How brilliantly done, simply magical!
April 15th, 2023
