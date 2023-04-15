Previous
Next
Just for Fun by nickspicsnz
Photo 2832

Just for Fun

More practising with Photoshop actions today for my Diploma. This has a couple of actions on it and then took it to further extremes playing around in Photoshop.

It's originally a photo taken at Paeroa games of a band who were playing on the back of a truck. The band consisted of this "lady", a pirate and a strongman - quite entertaining!
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
775% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How brilliantly done, simply magical!
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise