Previous
FOR Toning 3 by nickspicsnz
Photo 2967

FOR Toning 3

I've decided split toning is much harder than it looks! I tried to this one manually but failed - I couldn't get it to look how I imagined. In the end I did a b&w conversion through PS using masking to keep the two red tomatoes red (the other ones are still green). I took the pic back through to LR and used one of the presets from there to get the tones I wanted and adjusted them through the tone curve. It was fiddly and I'm sure there are easier ways to do it, but it was good learning, especially the colour settings on the tone curve from the original preset. P.S. The tomatoes were hanging on the plant when I took the photo so I had to change the background to plain black to match in with the other shots I had planned for this week.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It's a great result. It must have been rewarding to finally achieve your desired result after all those steps. It always feels like a win!
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise