Previous
Next
Anything but revision by nicolaeastwood
Photo 891

Anything but revision

and suddenly Not-so-Little-D has found that she really likes doing this little craft of sticking little beads to a background. I guess it is more interesting than exam revision!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise