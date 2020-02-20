Previous
Fluffy bunny by nicolaeastwood
Photo 892

Fluffy bunny

Clearing out some boxes in the attic and I found a half finished little cross stitch - all done now and hanging in Not-so-Little-D's room!
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
