Analyst training.....
Analyst training.....

Later night tonight than I’ve been working in lockdown - the last of a series of six two hour lectures on analysing company reports...... I’m done!
11th May 2020

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
Pat Knowles
Oh wow & much harder on line I expect!
May 11th, 2020  
