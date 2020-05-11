Sign up
Photo 961
Analyst training.....
Later night tonight than I’ve been working in lockdown - the last of a series of six two hour lectures on analysing company reports...... I’m done!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
1
0
Nicola Eastwood
ace
@nicolaeastwood
1117
photos
29
followers
17
following
263% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th May 2020 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
numbers
,
urgh!!
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh wow & much harder on line I expect!
May 11th, 2020
