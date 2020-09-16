The 26th (and 1st Virtual) Raymond James Women's Annual Symposium

Last year we were all celebrating Women in our Industry in Florida and looking forward to doing it all again in 2020



But this year is very different. Still three days of fabulous content, but virtual rather than in person.



Amazing to be connected to so many inspiring Women, even virtually. Separated by circumstance, together in purpose.



PS The wine was in the goodie box received on 10th Sept - it's not my usual way of working!