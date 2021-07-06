Previous
Wattle flowers by nicolecampbell
187 / 365

Wattle flowers

I took this photo especially for @grammyn who asked what the wattle flowers look like when they bloom. As you can see, they look like little pom-poms.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
