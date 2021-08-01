Previous
Pawgust by nicolecampbell
213 / 365

Pawgust

Buster and I have signed up to participate in Pawgust to raise funds for the Guide Dogs of Australia. We have committed to walking a minimum of 45 minutes everyday throughout August.

Day one and it was raining. Buster was in his happy place, found a massive stick and can you see his pawdometre? He walked 5072 🐾 on our walk.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

