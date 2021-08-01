Sign up
Pawgust
Buster and I have signed up to participate in Pawgust to raise funds for the Guide Dogs of Australia. We have committed to walking a minimum of 45 minutes everyday throughout August.
Day one and it was raining. Buster was in his happy place, found a massive stick and can you see his pawdometre? He walked 5072 🐾 on our walk.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
winter
,
walk
,
stick
,
bush
,
buster
