214 / 365
Foggy morning
It was clear when I woke up this morning and then gradually the fog came in. By the time I got to work it was very thick and you couldn’t see very far at all.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
reflection
water
winter
fog
lake
jetty
