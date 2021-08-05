Previous
Next
Egret by nigelrogers
118 / 365

Egret

Walked around the whole of lake Gruissan today, a salt lake south of Narbonne just inshore of the mediterranean. Spotted this egret searching for its lunch.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise