Pool cover reflections by nigelrogers
126 / 365

Pool cover reflections

So having posted a picture of a thermometer showing 43C yesterday, it is 48C today, we seem to be at the centre of global warming here in France!! So photographic trips out still limited, so here is a reflection of our hedge in the pool cover.....
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
