Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
126 / 365
Pool cover reflections
So having posted a picture of a thermometer showing 43C yesterday, it is 48C today, we seem to be at the centre of global warming here in France!! So photographic trips out still limited, so here is a reflection of our hedge in the pool cover.....
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
126
photos
13
followers
5
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th August 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
blue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close