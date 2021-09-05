Sign up
149 / 365
Noilly Prat still
We visited Noilly Prat to see how they make their famous vermouth, this was one of the old fermenting containers along side an old copper still.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Tags
wine
,
alcohol
,
still
,
copper
