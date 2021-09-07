Previous
Next
Anniversary Breakfast by nigelrogers
151 / 365

Anniversary Breakfast

Away for our 35th wedding anniversary at the moment. Staying in an old French house not too far from the Spanish border. This was our garden view at breakfast!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise