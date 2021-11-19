Sign up
225 / 365
Old Baths
The Pump Rooms in Tetbury Wells are a distinctive and unusual part of the history of the town. Built in 1862 to promote the town as a spa for the working classes, the building is now Grade II* Listed and totally unique.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
225
photos
14
followers
8
following
61% complete
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st October 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bricks
,
architecture
,
spa
,
arches
