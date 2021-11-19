Previous
Next
Old Baths by nigelrogers
225 / 365

Old Baths

The Pump Rooms in Tetbury Wells are a distinctive and unusual part of the history of the town. Built in 1862 to promote the town as a spa for the working classes, the building is now Grade II* Listed and totally unique.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise