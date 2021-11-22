Sign up
228 / 365
Geese King John's Lock
Geese on the River Thames, framed in the gate of St John's Lock. At the lock there is also a statue of Old Father Thames as the source of the River Thames is not too far away.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Nigel Rogers
Tags
canal
,
river
,
geese
,
lock
