Geese King John's Lock by nigelrogers
228 / 365

Geese King John's Lock

Geese on the River Thames, framed in the gate of St John's Lock. At the lock there is also a statue of Old Father Thames as the source of the River Thames is not too far away.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Nigel Rogers

