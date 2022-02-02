Previous
Infinity by nigelrogers
299 / 365

Infinity

This is actually a shopping arcade (Burlington Arcade) in London. A narrow arcade of shops which currently is promoting the next Winter Olympics, the centre section has an arch of mirrors at random angles, giving the effect seen in the photograph.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
