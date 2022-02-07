Previous
Next
old bible by nigelrogers
304 / 365

old bible

We visited a very old church recently, it was unused and sad. Thought this bible might look good in black and white, a reflection of the times perhaps?
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise