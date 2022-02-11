Sign up
308 / 365
Rococo Gardens 1
These gardens are called the Rococo Gardens, they are at Painswick close to where we live. We went to take pictures of the snowdrops, may post those later!!
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
308
photos
15
followers
13
following
84% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th February 2022 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
architectural
